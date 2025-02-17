West Belfast writer to bring poetry to life at Belfast’s Grand Central Station

A west Belfast writer is set to bring poetry to life at the Grand Central Station after being named ‘poet-in-residence’ for the new flagship transport hub.

As part of her role, Niamh McNally (29) will write a piece of public poetry to be displayed in the station as well as hold creative writing workshops for children.

Belfast Grand Central Station

Part of her remit with Translink will be to extol the virtues of public transport, as well to inspire young people to write poetry.

Having completed a similar stint at the £17m York Street transport hub, it’s a role Niamh is familiar with.

“Poetry is exciting, it’s current, it’s around us all the time,” she said.

“I’ll write a piece of public poetry to be displayed in the station during the residency but I’m also taking creative writing workshops in Grand Central, based on journeys and connections and trains, buses and adventures.

“I’m also writing a blog on different journeys that I take around Northern Ireland.”

With some of her work published in literary magazines including The Galway Review, The Tulsa Review, Tiur na Og and Capsule Stories, she previously spearheaded Translink’s Poetry in Motion campaign, which encouraged members of the public to have a go at creative writing.

Poets were also urged to travel around Northern Ireland, creating poems based on their journeys.

Those poems form the basis of a new anthology called Poetry in Motion, which will be launched on Wednesday in Grand Central and available for free.

“It’s a compilation of poems from our poets in motion, and the general public, we had over 100 entries all of the writers who have an,” Niamh said.

Niamh McNally given the job of writing a public piece of poetry during her stint at the £340m transport hub

Niamh also told of how during her own travels she secured a signed copy of 2018 Man Booker Prize-winning Milkman by Belfast author Anna Burns.

“I was reading in a bar when I got chatting to the barman who said his sister-in-law ‘writes’,” she recalled.

“I asked what, and he replied, ‘just this book that won a big award’. As he continued talking, I realised who the author in question was.

“The following month he sent me a message to say Anna had left me a signed copy behind the bar.”

With dreams of publishing her first collection of poetry and the ultimate goal “to be sustainable as a writer”, she added: “Poetry is on the rise, especially in Northern Ireland. It’s in more spaces and there are several art movements.

“It’s all about keeping it accessible.”