West Belfast woman pulled imitation gun on customers in Morning Star bar shouting: ‘I’m in the IRA’

A WEST Belfast woman has been handed a suspended sentence after she walked into a city centre bar, pulled out an imitation gun and said: “I’m in the IRA’'.

Karen O’Brien (52), of Lenadoon Avenue, pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying an imitation firearm in a public place.

Judge Philip Gilpin said that although the custody threshold had been passed, he was imposing a six month sentence suspended for a year.

Belfast Crown Court heard that on May 26, 2023, at around 2pm, police received a call from a member of staff from the Morning Star bar and restaurant in Pottinger’s Entry.

Prosecution barrister Kate McKay said police were told that a woman was in the bar who had a gun and was threatening people.

“A description of this defendant was given and her direction of travel after she left the bar,’’ said Mrs McKay.

“Using their city centre CCTV system, police located the defendant. She was arrested and searched and a black handgun was found in her handbag. It was in fact a BB gun.’’

Two members of the bar staff told police that they witnessed the defendant pointing the gun at customers and saying: “I’m in the IRA.’’

Defence barrister Aileen Smith said the background to the incident was that O’Brien had been refused service in the Morning Star. She lifted a half pint of beer and went outside to sit at a picnic-style table.

When arrested by police, officers turned on their body worn cameras and recorded her saying: “It was a joke.’’

During police interviews, O’Brien told officers that she had been at a house and was asked to leave and must have put the gun in her handbag as she gathered up her belongings.

She said she was intoxicated at the bar and admitted she had problems with alcohol. She told police that she didn’t remember saying ‘I’m in the IRA’ and apologised for her actions, adding: “I am an alcoholic after all.’’

O’Brien accepted it would have been “scary’' for those she pointed the gun at and the only excuse she could offer for her behaviour was alcohol.

Asked by Judge Gilpin what O’Brien’s intention was with the having the gun, Mrs McKay replied: “To be perfectly honest, I don’t think she was in any fit state to form any intention to due to her intoxication.’’

In defence submissions, the court was told O’Brien was educated to university level and she planned to become a teacher.

The court heard she started to abuse alcohol after she was seriously assaulted in her 30s.

Her alcohol addiction has led to a considerable number of hospital admissions. This year alone she has been in hospital on 38 occasions, mostly related to her alcohol problems.

O’Brien told the probation officer she was sorry for her behaviour, she was embarrassed and very much regretted it.

The court noted that O’Brien had 77 previous convictions which included entries for assaults on police, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and theft offences.

Judge Gilpin said the gun “had a realistic look to it’' and any person confronted with that would have thought it was a realistic weapon.

“You did pull out this weapon in a public place and it was exposed to a number of people.

“While it was an imitation weapon, it was one you produced and those who encountered you with it would not have initially known that it was an imitation weapon and must have been concerned about your behaviour.’’