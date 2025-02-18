West Belfast groups unite against racism

Irish Language organisations joined West Belfast representatives from Sinn Féin, the SDLP, and People Before Profit at Áras na bhFál, Falls Road to unite against racism after disturbing racist graffiti was daubed in the area in recent weeks. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

COMMUNITY groups in west Belfast have joined together in protest against the appearance of racist graffiti in recent weeks.

With the first ever anti-racism week in west Belfast underway, Irish language organisations have created an “anti-racism charter,” calling on organisations throughout west Belfast to commit to creating a welcoming community.

Part of ‘Fáilte 25’, organised by Spórtlann na hÉireann, the charter will be complimented by training courses, a Frederick Douglass lecture and the inaugural Belfast Anti-Racism Football Cup.

On Saturday, an open community diversity day will also be hosted Spórtlann na hÉireann at 11am.

West Belfast community groups have launched an anti-racism charter following recent incidents of racist graffiti in the area.



Led by Irish language organisations, the 'Fáilte 25' initiative will include training courses and community events at Spórtlann na hÉireann, with… pic.twitter.com/m4AxByp4yd — The Irish News (@irish_news) February 18, 2025

Seán Mistéil from the organistion commented: “Fáilte 25 is a clear message to those who skulk in the dead of night scrawling racist slogans; you do not represent west Belfast.

“Irish speakers know only too well the experience of exclusion and discrimination. It is no surprise therefore that the Irish language community is taking the lead against racism. ‘Cead Míle Fáilte’ is not just a phrase for Gaeilgeoirí, it is a badge of honour and one we do not wear lightly.”