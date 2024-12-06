West Belfast: Girl ‘traumatised’ after being threatened with knife by three teenagers

Police said the girl was approached near the entrance to Stewartstown Road Park. Picture from Google Maps

A girl (13) in west Belfast has been left traumatised after a group of teenagers threatened her with a knife.

Police said she was approached by three unknown teenage boys around 8.15pm while she was walking up steps in Stewartstown Road Park across from Colin Connect.

She said they began to make derogatory remarks against her, with one of the boys producing a small flick knife and holding it up against the victim.

After she managed to run away, the suspects were described as wearing black tracksuits and black snoods which covered their faces.

Police added that all were understood to have been teenagers with local accents.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1522 for December 5.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.