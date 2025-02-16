West Belfast: Driver and passenger fled scene after crashing into house

Police, Firefighters and gas engineers at an emergency incident at Rose Street in west Belfast after a car crashed into a fence at a major gas fitting. PICTURE: ALAN LEWIS/PHOTOPRESSBELFAST

A man has had to leave a house in west Belfast after a car was crashed into the front of the property.

Police said a Black Renault Megane, understood to have been driven by a woman, crashed into the front of the property on Rose Street around 5.20pm on Saturday.

The driver and a man who was in the passenger seat both fled from the scene.

The male occupant of the house was not injured, but his home has been rendered unsafe by the crash.

Police, firefighters and gas engineers had been called to the scene - with reports that a major gas fitting at the house may have been affected.

Any witnesses or those with footage are asked to call 101, quoting reference 1210 of February 15.