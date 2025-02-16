Northern Ireland

West Belfast: Driver and passenger fled scene after crashing into house

A man has since had to leave the property after the crash made it unsafe

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 15-2-2025 Police, Firefighters and gas engineers are at an emergency incident at Rose Street in West Belfast after a car crashed into a fence at a major gas fitting. A NIFRS command unit and several appliances were despatched as well as police and ambulances were deployed to the scene
Police, Firefighters and gas engineers at an emergency incident at Rose Street in west Belfast after a car crashed into a fence at a major gas fitting. PICTURE: ALAN LEWIS/PHOTOPRESSBELFAST (Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast/Photopress Belfast)
By Allan Preston

A man has had to leave a house in west Belfast after a car was crashed into the front of the property.

Police said a Black Renault Megane, understood to have been driven by a woman, crashed into the front of the property on Rose Street around 5.20pm on Saturday.

The driver and a man who was in the passenger seat both fled from the scene.

The male occupant of the house was not injured, but his home has been rendered unsafe by the crash.

Police, firefighters and gas engineers had been called to the scene - with reports that a major gas fitting at the house may have been affected.

Any witnesses or those with footage are asked to call 101, quoting reference 1210 of February 15.

