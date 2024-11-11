West Belfast £7m housing development will see 43 new homes built

Work has begun on a new £7m housing development in west Belfast which will see 43 new houses being built.

The new development will be located on Lagmore Drive, with the houses expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The houses, built on behalf of Choice Housing, will include a range of family houses and apartments for over 55s.

Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive, said: “This is a significant project for West Belfast – an area that has high demand for quality affordable housing and we are pleased to progress to the next stage of the project.

“Ongoing challenges remain in our efforts to deliver on our New Build Programme, but we are committed to doing what we can to address the long waiting list for affordable homes in Belfast and across the region.

“This is one of 21 schemes our development team currently has on site in Northern Ireland, demonstrating an investment of £209m. We have also committed to investing over £15m per annum in our planned maintenance programme which will be delivered across several of our existing properties over the next three years,” he added.

The scheme is situated within a predominantly residential area and located beside Christ the Redeemer Church.

The lead developer on the new development is Newpark Homes and contractor P&K McKaigue.