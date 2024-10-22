Weekend of disruption ahead for Enterprise rail passengers

The Enterprise train service runs between Belfast's Grand Central Station and Connolly Station in Dublin.

Enterprise passengers are facing a weekend of travel disruption yet again just two weeks after the cross-border train service returned in Belfast.

Translink has announced that passengers travelling between Belfast and Dublin will be forced back onto substitute buses for a portion of the journey between Saturday 26th and Monday 28th October.

The substitution is a result of engineering works by Irish Rail between Dundalk and Dublin’s Conolly Station.

Full Belfast to Dublin rail services only resumed on October 13, when trains began arriving and departing from Belfast’s new Grand Central Station.

Train passengers at Grand Central Station in Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The £340m transport hub opened its doors to bus passengers following its completion in September.

It replaces the Europa Bus Centre and the Great Victoria Street train station.

As work was being carried out to allow trains to arrive at Grand Central Station, Enterprise passengers faced a bus substitute for the Belfast to Newry leg of the journey.

Speaking of the latest disruption, a Translink spokesperson said of this weekend’s services: “Enterprise passengers will travel by train from Belfast Grand Central Station to Dundalk station, where bus substitutions will complete the remainder of the journey.

“Travelling northbound, bus substitutions will operate from Dublin Connolly to Drogheda, and Dundalk from where they can continue their journey by train.”

They added: “Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey, check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel.”

The new hourly Enterprise service that will see 15 trains depart each way from Belfast and Dublin on weekdays - with 14 trains on Sundays - is set to begin next Tuesday.