Weather warning for snow and ice issued for Northern Ireland

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for Northern Ireland tonight.

The yellow alert comes into force at 6pm on Monday and will last until 10am on Wednesday.

Temperatures are set to drop to -2 °C overnight with a chilly Wednesday struggling to get above 4°C .

The Met Office explained that ‘wintry showers and icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions’ on Tuesday evening, overnight into Wednesday morning.

The forecaster said: “Away from the north coast lying snow is possible, with 1 to 2cm in places and up to 5cm over higher ground while ice will form on untreated surfaces.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow and ice across Northern Ireland

Tuesday 1800 - Wednesday 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



November 19, 2024

“Tonight the wintry showers will become more widespread with a risk of ice on untreated surfaces. A widespread frost will also develop and some lying snow is possible by dawn.

“Wednesday will be bright with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers. It will feel cold in the brisk northwesterly winds.”

There is also the potential for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – and the risk of slips and falls.

A similar alert was in place throughout Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Met Éireann has issued a similar warning for low temperatures and ice across the Republic.

The warning runs from 8pm tonight until 10am on Wednesday.

The forecaster is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and paths, particularly in untreated areas, with a risk of travel disruption.