‘We are still facing the same risks’ - Businesses across Co Down rebuilding a year after ‘horrific’ floods

ONE year after flooding caused severe damage across Co Down, residents and business owners still live in fear of more turbulent weather.

Businesses in Downpatrick and Newry were most badly affected by the floods, with many homes in Newcastle also damaged.

Eamonn Connolly is manager of Newry Business Improvement District.

“Everyone is very nervous as we head towards uncertain weather. In reality, we are facing the same risks this year,” he told The Irish News.

“Fundamentally nothing has changed, we’re on a flood plain and there is obviously an infrastructure deficit here.”

He said there had been constructive engagement recently with the Rivers Agency to counter short-term risks and fast track more permanent solutions.

With some businesess still waiting on elements of compensation, he said others had “fallen through the gaps” entirely.

“We would hope that any underspend can be redirected to them.

“It’s been very difficult, the flooding had both a financial and an emotional impact. They’re independent traders, so this is their lives.

“It’s not just the loss of stock and fittings, it’s the loss of memories. But there is a local resilience and we are back up and trading.”

A car submerged by flood waters in Newry last November. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Encouraging Newry residents to shop locally and support jobs, he added: “It was a major natural disaster, and while everyone is doing their best to get back – we all remain chastened and humbled by what happened.”

South Down Alliance MLA, Andrew McMurray, said the “horrific effects” of the flooding were still obvious in Newcastle and Downpatrick.

“It has been a year since the floods, and I am disappointed that we have yet to see an effective response or plan from the government to support those affected,” he said.

“A one-off scheme is insufficient to help town centres recover from the economic shock and help residents rebuild their homes. This situation is unacceptable, and the Department for the Economy urgently needs to develop plans that will provide support and relief to those affected.”

He said that communities remained in fear of adverse weather, with the very real possibility their homes and businesses could be destroyed again.

“This is a distressing situation that should be avoided and Alliance has called for funding for a flood forecasting system and investment to improve rainwater management systems to rehabilitate our sewers and prevent such scenes from reoccurring.

“A Department for Infrastructure flood prevention scheme for homeowners has also seen long delays, with some homeowners still waiting for a response to their applications.”

He called the floods a direct result of Northern Ireland’s “insufficient infrastructure” to deal with climate change. “With extreme weather conditions likely to reoccur, it is time a sufficient plan is put in place to deal with such events and to prevent families and businesses from experiencing such devastation again.”

Downpatrick town centre was badly affected by last autumn's flooding. PICTURE: PETER MORRISON/PA