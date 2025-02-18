Video shows new course design for Balmoral Golf Club

A visualisation of the proposed new Balmoral Golf Club, where members have taken the decision to relocate to new grounds. PICTURE: PAUL MCGINLEY GOLF COURSE DESIGN

A new computer-generated video has set out the proposed design for the relocation of Balmoral Golf Club.

The concept from Ryder Cup winner and golf course designer Paul McGinley was presented to members at the Lisburn Road club house on Saturday.

First opened in 1914, financial pressures facing the club emerged last year before the Dublin-based Merrion Property Group - who own Down Royal Racecourse and Down Royal Park Golf Course - made an offer to relocate the club 3.5 miles away to the 149 acre New Grove Estate.

This would be twice the size of the Balmoral site, where Merrion intend to build hundreds of homes, with the company next hoping to move to the pre-application phase.

The video offers a sneak peak of a new clubhouse with parking and listing each of the 18 holes across the expansive grounds, adjacent to Malone Golf Club on the edge of Belfast.

On Saturday, Mr McGinley had told members that the financial problems facing the club were a common issue for city-based courses.

He said the difference for Balmoral members was the “unbelievable opportunity” to relocate a short distance away.

“It’s great that the club so far has embraced this, we’re pending planning permission, and the future will unfold in a very positive manner for the club,” he said.

Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse, Emma Meehan, added that she hoped the move would guarantee the future of the club while also creating housing and opening up green space for the Balmoral community.

Michael Roden (Merrion Property Group), Paul McGinley and Michael Ewings captain of Balmoral golf Club as Paul McGinley spoke to the members about a new golf course. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN