Watch: Swiss fans parade through Belfast ahead of Larne v St Gallen final at Windsor Park

A different kind of football chant was heard across the streets of Belfast this evening as 1,500 Swiss football fans marched towards Windsor Park.

The St Gallen supporters are in town ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League final against Larne at Windsor Park.

Starting out at Bradbury Place, the large crowd of St Gallen supporters marched in clouds of signal flare smoke before kickoff at 8pm.

Police have warned those in the area to expect traffic delays and to allow extra time for their journey.

Football fans for both teams have also been advised to behave respectfully while passing through residential areas and that the streets surrounding Windsor Park are no drinking zones.

Around 1,500 St Gallen supporters march from Bradbury Place to Windsor Park ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League clash with Larne. Police have advised commuters to expect delays around south Belfast. pic.twitter.com/vyUwu0n2FN — The Irish News (@irish_news) November 7, 2024

Irish League champions Larne are taking part in their first UEFA Europa Conference League campaign, but have struggled so far after losing to Norwegian side Molde and Shamrock Rovers.

St Gallen also have something to prove, losing their last two UEFA Europa Conference League games against Cercle Brugge and Fiorentina.

Larne are currently hosting their home games at Windsor Park as their home ground, Inver Park, is not large enough to hose a European club competition match.

For fans unable to attend Windsor Park in person, the game can be viewed on BT Sport 4.

FC St Gallen fans making themselves heard in Belfast ahead of their game against Larne in the Europa Conference League later pic.twitter.com/rnlOKcIqHK — Rory O'Reilly (@roryoreilly_) November 7, 2024

St Gallen fans in Belfast ahead of parade to Windsor Park at 5.30pm. 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/NnA83iMd8W — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) November 7, 2024