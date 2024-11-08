A warning has been issued to dog walkers in Co Antrim after a water sample was taken by officials in Lough Neagh.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs carried out tests on the water at Cranfield near Randalstown.

On Friday they advised people to avoid the water at Cranfield Point for the next 72 hours.

A spokesperson from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: "Due to the result of a water sample taken by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs on 7 November 2024 at Cranfield, they have advised that the water is avoided for the next 72 hours.

“If walking dogs in the area, please keep them on a lead to avoid entering the water.”