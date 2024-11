The road is closed following a collision.

A road in north Belfast is closed this morning following a ‘serious’ road traffic collision.

Police say Clifton Street is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street following the crash.

Both the on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and the Department for Infrastructure has added that the road will be closed for ‘some time’.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes.