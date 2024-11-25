Warning issued after fire caused by extension lead destroys bedroom

NIFRS said the fire caused by extension lead happened on Sunday. PICTURE: NIFRS

The dangers of electrical items has been highlighted after a fire started by an extension lead destroyed a bedroom.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has issued a warning about the dangers, urging people to exercise care after the blaze on Sunday.

The fire happened in an upstairs bedroom. PICTURE: NIFRS

In a post of social media, the NIFRS shared images of how the upstairs bedroom of a house had been gutted by a fire started by an extension lead, which had been plugged in and left on a mattress.

The location of the house was not revealed.

In the post, NIFRS East said: “Crews this evening attended and swiftly dealt with a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

“The fire was started by an extension lead plugged in and left on the mattress.

“For your safety, please ensure all electrical items are turned off and unplugged when not in use and extension leads have sufficient air to remain cool and are kept off soft furnishings.”