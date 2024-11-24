Void left by taxi shortage being filled by unlicensed drivers, says industry figure

The shortage of taxi drivers in the north has created a void increasingly filled by unlicensed drivers, a senior figure from Fonacab has said.

People are being warned about using illegal taxis as the shortage of drivers continues to impact Northern Ireland.

With the festive season upon there will be more opportunities to enjoy a night out for staff parties or family gatherings.

This means an influx of people using taxis to get from A to B at a time when there are fewer operators on our roads than before.

Stephen Anton from Fonacab said the void left by the taxi driver shortage is being filled by illegal taxis.

“Everyone wants to get out and party but also get home safely,” he said.

“There is a gap in the industry and that void is providing an opportunity for unlicensed and illegal taxi drivers, especially at this time of year when people are looking to make easy money.

“A car pulls up, if you are intoxicated you’ll give your name and all the driver has to say is yes, where are you for again and you’re none the wiser that you have just entered an illegal taxi.

“They can charge whatever they want and the real issue is you don’t know if they are insured, which is a risk in itself.

“We will be working to have more taxi drivers working but unfortunately they will not be able to make everyone’s bookings exactly when they want them.

“If you are going to get a taxi home always make sure you get a legal taxi and not an illegal one.

“A legal taxi driver will have a licence, perhaps a badge around his neck or the taxi licence on the window of his car because not every legal taxi will have a sign on the roof of their car.

“It’s important to note that an illegal taxi can also be one that you just picked up from the street when you shouldn’t have.

“The difference is a completely illegal taxi where a driver may say, ‘Look I’ll drive you home for £20′, but those guys are not vetted.

“They will not be insured if something should happen to you in that taxi and of course, if something should happen to you there is no record of that booking. With a legal booking, we record every phone call every car is GPS tracked and if you lose a belonging we will have a record of that journey.“

Stephen offered some tips for those planning to use a taxi in the coming weeks.

“If you are still unsure google legal taxis Northern Ireland you can enter the registration into an NI direct website and confirm the vehicle is a legal taxi,” he said.

“The best chance to guarantee a taxi home this Christmas is to book in advance, make sure you’re there when the taxi arrives, don’t book a pick up at an inaccessible location and don’t make more than one booking with a company.”