Vogue Williams to host Royal Television Society NI Awards in Belfast

Vogue Williams is well known to audiences in Northern Ireland. Picture Northern Ireland Screen

Vogue Williams will once again host this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) NI Awards in Belfast later this month.

RTS NI is an educational charity that supports and celebrates those interested in television in Northern Ireland.

Vogue first hosted the awards in 2019 and previous winners include Lisa McGee from Derry Girls, Line of Duty, and Game of Thrones.

Born in Ireland, Vogue is well known to audiences in the north as a presenter, podcaster, DJ and leading fitness expert.

Vogue said: “I’m really looking forward to being back in Belfast next month to host the RTS NI Awards once again. I had the best time when I did the honours for the RTS back in 2019.

“This year there are 18 top awards to be announced celebrating the amazing people making programmes in Northern Ireland which are enjoyed worldwide.”

Georgia Parkinson, Chair of RTS NI Awards Committee said: “We are over the moon that Vogue has agreed to come back to Belfast and host our Awards for us once again, this time in the Titanic Belfast.

“Vogue is hugely talented and a superb awards host, so we’re all looking forward to joining her to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland’s incredible talent and content.”

The RTS NI has partnered with BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4 along with headline sponsor Ka-Boom for these prestigious awards.

18 Awards will be announced on Thursday 14 November at the Titanic Belfast.

New categories in this year’s awards include Actors Male and Female, Writers, Hidden Hero and Breakthrough amongst others.

The 64 finalists are available on the RTS NI website here.