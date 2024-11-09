Viral Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji receives Grammy nomination

Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji is nominated for a Grammy at next year's awards ceremony (x.com/JordanAdetunji)

A Belfast rapper and singer has been nominated for a Grammy award at next year’s ceremony.

Jordan Adetunji, who received a nomination for his hit ‘Kehlani’, will face competition from the likes of Beyoncé and The Weeknd in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

The song went viral earlier this year on social media platform TikTok, becoming a top ten hit in the UK and reaching the top 30 in the US.

More: Beyonce dominates female-led Grammy Award nominations

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate following the news of his nomination.

“WHAT!!!! Just happened. I just got nominated for a Grammy!” he said.

“This is for anyone that believes they aren’t good enough or can’t. YOU CAN. No matter where you’re from.

“Did this from my bedroom in Belfast with a [£100] interface. And my mum always supporting me even when I would record late as ever.”

Written as an ode to American singer Kehlani, she later featured on a remix of the now Grammy-nominated single.

The remix of the song is the version which is being honoured by the Recording Academy at next February’s awards show.

Originally from Croydon, Jordan and his family moved to Belfast when he was 10.

He started off by posting videos of him rapping to Facebook before beginning to add other elements to his music, such as the guitar.

After being spotted, he was later signed to labels RCA Records and 300 Entertainment – he now has almost 15 million monthly listeners on streaming platform Spotify.

Other Irish interests at next year’s 67th Grammy Awards include Dublin band Fontaines D.C., who received two nominations.