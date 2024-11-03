‘Violence like this is all too commonplace’: Police increase patrols after several serious sexual attacks reported in Derry

Drumahoe Park in Derry where a woman was attacked while out walking on Friday night. PICTURE: MARGARET MCLAUGHLIN

Police have increased patrols in Derry after a woman in her 20s was pushed to the ground at knifepoint in the third serious sexually motivated attack reported in the city in a week.

The latest attack happened on Friday when a woman was walking in Drumahoe Park and a man approached her from behind.

He punched her, pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint, police said.

The woman struggled with her attacker, managing to strike him in the face several times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Police then attended the scene in search of the attacker, who had fled, and remains at large.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said people are ‘very concerned’.

“We have several victims who have been through the worst experience imaginable and police have had to increase their patrols to reassure people,” she said.

“Nobody should be subjected to this kind of attack, it ruins lives and my heart goes out to anyone impacted by these incidents. Violence like this is all too commonplace in our society and we have a long way to go before women and girls can feel safe just living their lives.

SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin. PICTURE: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA

“I would urge anyone with any information about these attacks to come forward to police. We need to send a serious message about the consequences of engaging in this kind of sickening behaviour.”

Last week an alleged violent sexual assault happened in the Lecky Road area and an alleged rape in the Bank Place area were reported to the PSNI.

It is unclear if the incidents are related.

The PSNI has increased police patrols and plainclothes officers in bars and public spaces in an attempt to “reassure the public”.

Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: “Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal. Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is underway.

“Attacks like this are an attack on all of us. Women should be free to go about their lives free from any threat.”