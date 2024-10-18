Vintage hairstylist remembered as industry trailblazer following death

Clare Afshar founded the Vintage Rocks salon in Belfast and went on to become one of the north's most influential hair stylists.

Tributes have been paid to an influential Belfast hairdresser and entrepreneur who was among Ireland’s pioneers of vintage styling, following her death.

Clare Afshar, who founded the Vintage Rocks salon in south Belfast, died last Friday. She was aged in her 40s.

The mother-of-two opened the business in 2009 in the Newtownbreda area, and it is understood to have been the first in Ireland to specialise in the vintage rock-and-roll style that would explode in popularity in the following years.

Clare Afshar was an inspiration to stylists across the north.

Clare honed her skills in Los Angeles, where she moved with her family when she was aged nine.

She returned to Ireland as a teenager, and went on to became one of the most inspirational stylists in the north, being nominated for NI industry awards and recognised further afield for her distinctive work.

During the Covid lockdown, Clare worked on a short film by NI Opera, Old Friends and Other Days, that won numerous awards including at the London International Short Film Festival and the Madrid Art Film Festival.

In recent years she had opened another vintage salon in south Belfast, The Cactus Cottage.

Clare helped boost the popularity of vintage styling after opening her first salon in Belfast in 2009. PICTURE: CLARE AFSHAR/INSTAGRAM

Her family described her in a statement as a “loving wife and mother, as well as a passionate, creative hair stylist and entrepreneur”.

“Clare’s dedication to the hair industry transformed the local hair scene, pushing industry standards in creativity,” they said.

“As well as her innovative and creative hairstyles, which were the reason clients were drawn to her hair salon, it was her caring nature, bubbly personality and lust for life that had clients coming back. She had a magical spark which was infectious.

They added her loved ones are “truly devastated by her loss and would appreciate time to grieve in private”.

Tributes to Clare have flooded social media since her death.

Former colleague Sophie Watson said in a post: “Clare’s passion for hairdressing was like nothing I had ever seen and inspired me so much.”

Shauna O’Loan, owner of Purely Hair in Magherafelt, wrote: “Clare was one of the the most talented ladies I have had the pleasure of working with.”

Jolene Ritchie, of the Little Hair Haven salon in Glasdrumman, Co Down said the north’s hair industry “has lost one of the most talented people”.

A GoFundMe campaign for Clare’s family to cover funeral costs and to support her children has so far raised over £16,000.

Friend and organiser Clare Gillen wrote: “There are truly no words to describe the raw pain we are all feeling, especially Clare’s amazing husband and her two girls, who were her absolute world.”

Clare’s daughter is a member of GAA club Loughinisland GAC.

A spokesperson said the club was “shocked and saddened”, adding: “Our hearts are very much with her husband Ciaran, both daughters Lucy and Leila, and the extended Gibney family circle. We shall keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult loss.”