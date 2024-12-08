Victim’s father calls for storm-damaged UVF mural to be demolished

A wall with a UVF mural collapsed in the Mount Vernon area during Storm Darragh. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The father of a loyalist murder victim has said an infamous north Belfast wall mural depicting armed UVF men destroyed by Storm Darragh should be demolished.

Raymond McCord was speaking after the partial collapse of a wall featuring the landmark paramilitary painting at Mount Vernon during high winds as the powerful storm swept across Ireland and Britain at the weekend.

The mural, which includes two masked and armed men, included the word “Ready for Peace…prepared for war” along with the logos of the UVF and Young Citizen Volunteers.

The initials PAF (Protestant Action Force), a cover name for the UVF, also appear on the mural.

The Mount Vernon mural before storm Darragh (Liam McBurney/PA)

The notorious UVF unit is known to have been infiltrated by the security forces.

In 2007, a report by former Police Ombudsman Nuala O’Loan into that gang’s campaign of murder found evidence that members were working as special branch agents.

Ms O’Loan, who launched he probe after a complaint from Mr McCord, also concluded that police colluded with loyalists to protect them from arrest and prosecution.

Mr McCord’s son Raymond was beaten to death by the Mount Vernon UVF gang in November 1997.

Since then the campaigner has worked tirelessly to expose the activities of the killer gang.

Raymond McCord (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said on Sunday the mural was an affront to people from all sections of the community.

“The mural is an insult to the good people of Mount Vernon, the unionist community, the nationalist community and all the victims of the UVF,” he said.

“Let’s make it clear Mount Vernon UVF and the UVF in general is nothing but a criminal gang and a bunch of low life cowards.”

Mr McCord said the mural should destroyed completely.

“My son’s case brought Mount Vernon UVF down,” he said.

“Mural should be completely demolished as will be the UVF.”