Victim’s anger as Michelle O’Neill to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony

The daughter of a man killed by a loyalist gang that included UDR and RUC members has urged Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill to reconsider attending a remembrance event to honour British war dead.

Ms O’Neill is set to become the first republican leader to attend a Remembrance Sunday event in Belfast this weekend. She will be accompanied by deputy first minister Emma Little-Pengelly and will lay a laurel wreath at the cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast city hall.

While Ms O’Neill is not the first Sinn Féin representative to attend the annual ceremony, she is the most senior and her attendance at an event commemorating dead British soldiers has upset some relatives of people killed by state forces.

The daughter of a man shot dead by a loyalist gang that included British army and RUC personnel on Tuesday urged Ms O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s vice president, to reconsider attending.

Denise Mullen was aged just three when her father Denis was shot dead by loyalists at the family home near Moy, Co Tyrone, in September 1975.

As a blood-soaked child, she sat at her father’s side until help arrived.

Mr Mullen, a member of the SDLP, was shot dead by the notorious Glenanne Gang, which included members of the UDR, RUC and UVF.

Aontú councillor Denise Mullen

During the Troubles IRA members, including a relative of Ms O’Neill, were killed by the security forces in often controversial circumstances that included allegations of shoot-to-kill.

Other republicans and Catholics were also killed as a result of collusion between security forces and loyalist murder gangs.

Ms Mullen, a member of Aontu, said a distinction can be made between those who died in World War One, including some of her own relatives, and others who lost their lives in more recent conflict.

“We are now in 2024, and money raised from selling poppies and other memorabilia now goes to UDR members and their families and I am assuming maybe RUC too,” she said.

Ms Mullen believes the Sinn Féin Stormont leader should reconsider attending.

“I am not happy when you take it into today’s present stance when we are tyring to go through a legal process of holding the British government to account about what the RUC and UDR did,” she said.

Ms Mullen said that one RUC member and four people linked to the British military were involved in her father’s murder.

Ms O’Neill said she appreciated some republicans would be “uncomfortable” with her being there, but she insisted it was nevertheless the “right thing to do”.

“Back in February, it was a moment of progress and equality here when I became the first nationalist, republican First Minister and I made very firm pledges at that time that I would represent everybody in society,” she said.

“So when I got this invitation to attend remembrance events this weekend, I thought it was important to take that invitation up because that for me is the fulfilment of my commitment to those people out there from a British and unionist identity who hold this important Remembrance Day very carefully to their own heart.

“So, for me, this is about acknowledgement of loss, but it’s also about being respectful to all those people out there and fulfilling my commitment to be First Minister for all.”

She added: “I think it’s going to be an uncomfortable thing for many republicans out there. I mean I think that’s understandable.

“But, you know, I pledged to be a First Minister for all. I think it’s important at times like this, not least when you take a look around the world and what’s happening, the conflict, the world at war with itself, not least what’s happening in Palestine and the genocide of people there, that people need to lead.

“I am a leader. I’m a First Minister for everybody in this society.”