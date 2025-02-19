Victims and survivors’ evidence ‘shone light on consequences of Omagh bombing’

Twenty-nine people, including the mother of unborn twins, died in the Omagh bombing in 1998

Evidence from victims’ families and survivors of the Omagh bombing has shone a “bright light on the terrible consequences” of the Real IRA massacre, a public inquiry has heard.

The chairman of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Lord Turnbull was told that anyone who had listened to the commemorative and personal statements over the past four weeks would understand why his task of determining whether the attack could have been prevented is crucial.

A man whose son was killed in the dissident republican attack said the process had been “hugely painful and difficult, but enormously important”.

The inquiry also heard that outstanding issues with the Irish Government over the disclosure of material from Dublin about the incident have “narrowed”.

Chairman of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry Lord Turnbull at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh (Liam McBurney/PA)

The bomb in the Co Tyrone town in August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, the worst single atrocity in the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

In the past four weeks all of those who were killed in the attack have been remembered at the inquiry in the Strule Arts Centre.

It also heard evidence from those who were injured and impacted by the bombing and the emergency services which responded on the day.

After the final witnesses were heard on Wednesday, counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney KC said the evidence had often been difficult to hear.

He said: “We said we intended to commemorate publicly each person who was murdered in the bombing and then hear the personal statements of those who were injured or otherwise directly affected by the attack.

“We said that we wanted to shine a bright light on the terrible consequences of the Omagh bombing and to understand the impact on both individuals and the community.

“We hope and we believe that aim has been accomplished.

“These hearings have been important because we believe they have placed those who died, their families, and so many others affected by the bombing at the heart of your process.”

Mr Greaney added: “The terms of reference of your inquiry require you to investigate whether the Omagh bombing could have been prevented by UK state authorities.

“No-one who has heard what you have heard and what we have all heard could fail to understand why the answer to that question is crucial.”

Lord Turnbull said in his closing remarks that listening to the evidence of the past four weeks had been a “humbling experience”.

He said: “I think that we are all conscious of the privilege that we have been afforded in listening to the many deeply personal accounts of grief and injury which we heard of in this room.

“And it has, I should imagine, been a humbling experience for each of us.”

Lord Turnbull said several points had stood out in evidence given to the public inquiry.

He said: “The first is the utterly enduring nature of the grief which is still borne all of these years later by those who lost much-loved family members.

The Omagh bombing devastated the centre of the town in August 1998 (Paul McErlane/PA)

“The second is the appalling nature of the injuries suffered by so many of those who survived the bombing and allied with that the remarkable extent to which so many of those survivors carried a sense of gratitude towards both those who provided assistance to them at the scene and the medical staff who treated them.

“The third point is the true extent to which the impact of the bombing has spread throughout so many areas of the community of Omagh and the lasting effects it has so plainly had on the psychological health of so many.”

The inquiry chairman added: “The aftermath of the explosion plainly caused a scene such as would be difficult for anyone to comprehend.

“Despite that, first responders and many ordinary members of the public performed heroic acts in trying to rescue those who were trapped or injured and in the various ways in which they were quickly transported to hospital.

“I have no doubt that many people owe their lives to the clarity of purpose and determination which was shown by so many so quickly.”

Lord Turnbull said he hoped that those behind the atrocity might have listened to the evidence and learned of the consequences of their conduct.

He said: “I do not of course know whether that has happened.

“Certainly none of the individuals involved or those who supported them have displayed sufficient moral strength to come forward and take responsibility for their conduct.

“However, each of us in this room and those who have watched can be left in no doubt at all about the nature of the consequence of the sort of terrorist activity as we have heard of.

“That outcome has only been achieved because of the bravery, strength and generosity of each of the witnesses who have given evidence to this inquiry over the last four weeks.”

Concluding the proceedings, Mr Greaney said the inquiry had met with officials from the Irish Government on several occasions to discuss contents of a draft memorandum of understanding focused on disclosure of potentially relevant Irish state materials to the inquiry.

He said: “The inquiry team’s belief is that the outstanding issues between the inquiry and the Irish Government on a framework for disclosure have narrowed.

“Our current understanding is that the Irish officials intend for the memorandum to be signed in March, subject to approval of their Government.”

Mr Greaney said the next hearing of the inquiry would be in the week beginning June 23 when core participants would make oral statements.

He said the date for the next evidential hearings was to be set.

The barrister said the next chapters of the inquiry would examine the events of August 15 1998 and previous dissident republican attacks.

Michael Gallagher’s son Aiden was killed in the 1998 attack.

Speaking after the hearing, he said “It has been hugely painful and difficult, but enormously important that we did hear those stories.

“Very difficult, very painful and very courageous of those people who, because it is a voluntary process, came forward and gave their testimony.

“I know they will have helped the inquiry and will have helped a lot of other people who suffer the same pain.

“It is important that everybody knows what happened at Omagh.

“The victims, the survivors have been given a voice.”

Mr Gallagher said it was important that the Irish Government gives full co-operation to the proceedings.

He said: “The Irish Government need to engage very quickly with the inquiry and let them know in what way they are going to co-operate because we need maximum cooperation from both the British and Irish governments in this inquiry.”