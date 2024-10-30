Vehicles damaged in Lisnaskea arson attack

Police are seeking information after two vehicles were set alight in Lisnaskea.

Police are appealing for information after two vehicles were damaged in an arson attack in Co Fermanagh.

The vehicles were set alight in the Lakeview area of Lisnaskea, with emergency services alerted at around 12.45am on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and a PSNI spokesperson urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we ask anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 44 of 29/10/24,” they said.