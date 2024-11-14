‘Vast majority’ of drug related deaths in Derry linked to Class C drugs, court hears

Derry Crown Court has heard that the ‘vast majority’ of drug-related deaths in the city revolved around class C drugs and that courts would take that category ‘more seriously’ than set out in guidelines.

The comments came as Gavin White (33) of Rossnagalliagh was jailed for offering to supply class C drugs and possession of class B.

The court on Thursday heard that on October 29 last year police on patrol in Clon Dara saw the defendant’ clearly under the influence’ of some substance.

White was known to police and a quantity of cannabis was found on him.

When police went to arrest White he became aggressive and head butted two officers and assaulted a third.

A triage of his phone revealed he had been supplying drugs throughout October.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC said White had 125 previous convictions and had been the victim of a paramilitary-style beating.

He said that the use of drugs were ‘pivotal’ to White’s offending.

The judge said that he had received a briefing from the PSNI about drug deaths in the city.

He jailed White - who previously had an anomymity order - for eight months.