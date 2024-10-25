Vaping: 80% of vapers never been asked for age verification in Northern Ireland

The figures for Northern Ireland are the highest in the UK

Around 80% of vapers say they have never been asked for age verification in Northern Ireland, according to new research.

The figures for the north, which are the highest in the UK, have prompted further warnings that a stricter policy to deter youth vaping is needed.

The survey of 1,000 e-cigarette users was carried out in a bid to find out how often they have been asked about age verification and which retailers are the biggest culprits.

Figures reveal that 45% of vapers across the UK have never been asked for age verification.

Females are asked for age verification more frequently than males.

Belfast, Norwich, and Plymouth are the top cities that fail to ask vapers for ID during purchase whilst Newcastle, Southampton, and Birmingham ask the most.

Supermarkets pose the worst threat, as 48% of respondents in the UK state they have never been asked to prove their age when purchasing a vape.

This is followed by local in-person vape shops and convenience stores.

Vaping among children and young people has become a rising concern with calls for retailers to tighten age verification to prevent underage access and enforce responsible retailing.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is driving efforts to address underage vaping by enforcing retailers to comply with stricter age verification, amongst other regulations.

Retailers could be fined up to £2.500 if found to have sold vapes to minors, yet more needs to be done to tackle the issue.

David Phillips from Vape Superstore, which commissioned the survey, said: “As the Tobacco and Vapes Bill rolls out, it is vital that retailers take more responsibility to ensure vaping products do not end up in the hands of children.

“Our survey shows that, on the whole, e-cigarette users support stricter age verification, which suggests everyone believes that safeguarding children during this process is a top priority.

“E-cigarettes are meant to help aid adult smokers quit, not encourage children to start nicotine replacement therapy.”