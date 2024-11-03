Van driver attacked by masked gang in Co Tyrone

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident

A van driver has been dragged from his vehicle and assaulted by a gang of masked men.

Detectives are investigating the incident in Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, early on Sunday morning.

Police said the delivery van was stopped by a number of masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, at Main Street in Carrickmore between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday morning.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was dragged from the vehicle and assaulted by the men. The gang also smashed the windows of the van before leaving the area.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police said their investigation was at an early stage. They appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.