UVF mural in Belfast destroyed by Storm Darragh

The mural at Mount Vernon in the north of the city was destroyed by high winds from storm Darragh. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A loyalist mural in north Belfast was destroyed by storm Darragh, as high winds swept across Northern Ireland overnight.

The UVF mural in Mount Verrnon depicts two armed paramilitaries accompanied by the slogan “prepared for peace, ready for war”.

Bricks from the top rows of the mural have fallen amid high winds due to storm Darragh. Pic by Mal McCann.

The strongest gusts recorded so far include 76mph at Orlock Head in Co Down and 68mph at Maglligan in Derry.

A number of road closures are in place and the PSNI has warned motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

Meanwhile, police have closed Castle Street in Belfast city centre after bricks fell from the side of a city centre pub.

A large police cordon remains in place with Queen Street closed to traffic.

Almost all businesses on the street remain closed this morning.

Live updates and further information can be found on our live blog.