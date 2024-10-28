‘UVF’ graffiti on signs part of ‘campaign of intolerance against Irish language’

‘UVF’ graffiti daubed on a dual-language road sign in Co Tyrone is part of a “campaign of intolerance against the Irish language” a Sinn Féin councillor has claimed.

Gael Gildernew, who represents the Clougher Valley area on Mid Ulster District Council, spoke out after the sign at the rural Carrycastle Road was targeted in recent days.

The Irish language on the sign was covered in spray paint, while ‘UVF’ was also daubed on it.

Ms Gildernew said the latest incident follows signs being vandalised at Battleford Road and Killylea Road in Co Armagh.

“This most recent attack has a sinister aspect with ‘UVF’ being sprayed on the road signs,” she said.

“Dual language signage is subject to a rigorous process by council, which involves the local community living on each road prior to erection of signage and therefore, these attacks go against the consent of the people living in the area.

“The vandalism of this sign and others in the area form part of a campaign of intolerance against the Irish language and should be condemned by all.”

She said she has reported the attacks to police and has called for a meeting with officers to discuss the incidents.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward so those who are behind these attacks can be held to account for their actions,” Ms Gildernew added.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.