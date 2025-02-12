Unionist coalition politicians cut off links with loyalist paramilitaries over bad publicity – On This Day in 1975

February 11 1975

Unionist Coalition leaders announced that they would not attend a meeting tomorrow with loyalist paramilitary groups.

They said in a statement that no outside group would be permitted to dictate to them on the subject of Convention candidates and that anyone who wished to be a UUUC [United Ulster Unionist Council] candidate would have to submit to the normal democratic selection processes of one of the three parties.

The call for a meeting was made last Friday when a delegation of paramilitary representatives walked into a Coalition meeting.

Volunteer Political Party spokesman Mr Ken Gibson said the UUUC statement showed that there was a power struggle within the Coalition and that they were not interested in one-party unity.

Alliance Assemblyman John Ferguson said the UUUC had ridden to power on the backs of the loyalist paramilitary groups. “After hesitating to support the UWC strike, they changed their minds when success looked imminent and then proceeded to reap the full political benefit of the actions of the paramilitary men,” he said.

“Since then the UUUC have been feeling uncomfortable about their close liaison with these men and now the [Ann] Ogilby case had given them the opportunity to wash their hands of the paramilitary groups.

“With their strong electoral position, the UUUC realise that they have no further use for these organisations and are seriously concerned that the recent bad publicity surrounding the paramilitary organisations will rub off on them.”

Mr Ferguson said: “It, therefore, comes as no surprise that this internal conflict has broken out. Despite this last minute conscience-salving operation by the UUUC, the people of this province will not easily forget the close links that there have been between loyalist leaders and the organisations which shot Constable [Michael Joseph] Logue and battered Ann Ogilby to death.”

Although willing to cooperate with loyalists during the Ulster Workers Council strike in 1974, UUUC politicians from the UUP, DUP and Vanguard cut off links with paramilitaries by early 1975, particularly after the conviction of 11 women and one man, members of the UDA, for their part in the murder of Ann Ogilby in July 1974. In what became known as the “romper room murder”, the 32-year-old mother-of-four was beaten to death with bricks and sticks by two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17 at the time.