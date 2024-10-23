Universal theme park tester wanted in ‘dream job’ advertisement

Universal have been sharing details about the highly anticipated new theme park coming to Universal Orlando Resort in 2025

Adults looking for a thrill seeking career change in the new year have the chance to land an ‘epic’ adventure.

Attraction tickets is offering one lucky UK resident and a friend the chance to visit the new Universal Epic Universe for free, as their Theme Park Tester.

The successful candidate will also be able to visit all of the other parks at Universal Orlando Resort over the course of a week as they are fully accommodated at an onsite hotel with $1000 of spending money each.

They will need to take lots of photos, videos and notes to share the ‘best bits’ of the trip.

For each theme park, you’ll need to review and document things like the best rides, snacks, photo opportunities and entertainment offerings.

A spokesperson for the company said in order to be shortlisted for the opportunity you’ll need to demonstrate that you are ready and willing to ride all the rides.

“From Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit to Kang & Kodos’ Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, we want your ratings on scariness, loopiness and everything else you’d look for in a great theme park ride,” they said.

“We are also looking for someone who is camera ready. Some of your photos and videos may be used on the Attraction Tickets social media channels, as well as our website, so you’ll need to show us that you’re happy in front of as well as behind the camera.

“You must also be happy to travel. You’ll need to be in Orlando, Florida for a full week so will need to be able to take the time off to travel and have an up-to-date passport, ESTA and valid travel insurance for travel in 2025.”

To apply for this role you need to do is send a short video that is no longer than three minutes explaining why you think you’d be a great Theme Park Tester.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of internal experts who will make a decision by Friday 10th January 2025.

Applications close on Friday, November 15.

Click here to apply.