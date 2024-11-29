Ulster University named ‘University of the Year’

Ulster University has been named the University of the Year 2024 thanks to its “growing influence and status in the island of Ireland”.

The title has been given at the the annual Times Higher Education Awards, which held its ceremony on Thursday evening in Birmingham.

UU, which has campuses in Belfast, Coleraine and Derry, had been shortlisted in September for the overall University of the Year title, alongside London Metropolitan University, University of Stirling, University of Leicester, University of Sunderland, and University of Surrey.

Judges at the event praised UU as a “force for good in fostering peace, prosperity and cohesion”, and recognised its role in the north’s society in the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, including the university hosting US President Joe Biden during his visit last year.

They also highlighted the university’s recent growth that saw the opening of its new £364 million campus in Belfast city centre, and the securing of €44.5 million investment from the Irish government for the development of its Derry campus.

Ulster University vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, said colleagues and students were “incredibly proud” of the award.

“I truly believe that Ulster University is an extraordinary organisation in every sense of the word, and in recent years we really began to realise our full potential,” he said.

“Ulster University is a research-led, people centric, community-focused and values driven institution that believes in equality, celebrates diversity and fosters inclusion.”