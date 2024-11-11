Ulster not confined to a creed - On This Day in 1924

November 11 1924

“The loyal service given by Ulstermen was not confined to one creed or one denomination. Loyal service was given by Ulstermen of all denominations and of all classes. Loyalty, a sense of duty and a spirit of sacrifice know no creed”, said Major-General Sir Oliver Nugent, KCB, DSO, at the unveiling of Ballymena War Memorial.

The Memorial, which takes the form of an Obelisk and Memorial Park at Galgorm, has been raised in memory of 491 officers, non-commissioned officers and men from the urban and rural districts who fell in the Great War. The ceremony was participated in by representatives of the public bodies and citizens of all creeds and classes. Numerous wreaths were laid around the Obelisk.

Mr James N Lamont, Chairman of the committee, expressed the hope that in the future some other way would be found for settling international disputes than by war. It behoved them to immortalise the memory of those men who left Ballymena and district and fell fighting gallantly, that their homes might be preserved and their dear ones live in freedom and safety.

Major-General Sir Oliver Nugent, KCB, DSO, declaring the Park open and unveiling the memorial, said he knew how richly the men who died had earned the gratitude and admiration of their countrymen. The highest honour they could pay the men whose names were on the memorial was to live as they had taught them to live. These men were teachers of the highest and noblest duties of citizenship. The great majority of them were plain simple men, living quiet and peaceful lives in their own homes before the war, which had no parallel in history, broke over the world. The part played by Ulster in the Great War was worthy of the traditions of the race and of the character of its people. Wherever the British Army went Ulstermen were to be found.

“The local service given by Ulstermen was not confined to one class or one denomination. Loyal service was given by Ulstermen of all creeds and of all denominations, who displayed that loyal sense of duty, liberty and sacrifice that knows no creed”, the speaker continued. Each man offered his life for his country, and he could do no more.

On Armistice Day in 1924, Oliver Nugent, who commanded the 36th (Ulster) Division during the Battle of the Somme in July 1916, acknowledged the role played by Ulstermen of all creeds for their efforts during the First World War.