Tyrone man guilty of raping a child and possessing vast hoard of indecent images

A Cookstown man has been convicted of raping a child along with multiple other offences including possessing a vast hoard of indecent images.

Jason Harkness (30) from Drum Road denied multiple charges of raping and sexually assaulting the child between 2019 and 2021, as well as possessing indecent child images and extreme pornography.

He stood trial at Dungannon Crown Court insisting the child’s allegations were lies.

A medical examination found evidence consistent with abuse.

As the child disclosed Harkness would text her to “come to him for fun”, police seized his phones and when analysed thousands of indecent images of children were discovered.

Officers stopped categorisation on reaching 1651 images out of a hoard of 135,249, with these in all three classifications of seriousness as well as four of an extreme pornographic nature.

It emerged during the investigation stage Social Services asked Harkness to remove himself from the general area to enable a care plan to be put in place for the child but he refused.

When arrested and charged bail was granted on very strict conditions including a ban on all internet-capable devices.

Within a few weeks however Harkness was back in court for breaching this after devices were found in his home.

While his partner claimed these belonged to her and he had no access to them, police found no effort to reduce the likelihood of this.

Harkness was readmitted to bail and no further breaches occurred.

The jury retired to consider 15 charges and after deliberating for just over four hours returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts.

The defence conceded the convictions change the position of bail but nonetheless applied for Harkness to be released to allow him to sort matters at his home and with his partner.

“He is not blind to the fact that he is facing a lengthy custodial sentence for these matters so any period of time on bail will be relatively short and I am mindful he no longer enjoys the presumption of innocence, along with risk factors which may be of concern” said the defence.

Judge Brian Sherrard replied: “By any measure these are very serious convictions and the sentence will inevitably be custodial. The balance has shifted entirely. I’m against continuing bail and accordingly I am remanding the defendant in custody.”

Harkness was ordered to sign the sex-offender register, the duration o f which will be decided at sentencing which will take place on January 24.