Two teenagers facing attempted murder charges over knife attack on three men to be released on bail

Two teenagers facing attempted murder charges over a knife and hockey stick attack on three men in a Co Antrim neighbourhood are to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

Michael Chitowo, 19, and Ahmed Alameen, 18, were allegedly involved in the assaults at Mountview Drive in Lisburn as suspected “enforcers” for a £500 drug debt.

One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds and required surgery to remove part of his lung following the attack at around 1.40am on February 7.

Chitowo, a part-time musician from Wolseley Street, and Alameen, of Dunvegan Street - both in Belfast - are also charged with possessing offensive weapons and having a quantity of cannabis.

Granting bail to both accused under strict terms, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “On the face of it they were being used as enforcers, probably on behalf of others.

“They should understand there is a real risk of lengthy prison sentences if convicted.”

Police went to the scene following 999 reports that the victims - including a father and son - had been stabbed or struck with a blunt instrument or hatchet.

One of the injured parties sustained significant knife wounds to his back which penetrated the rib cage area, along with further injuries to his chest, arms and legs.

Another of those targeted suffered concussion along with a 10 cm laceration to his head, while the third man was struck repeatedly with a hockey stick.

Prosecutors claimed the pair were in a Volkswagen Golf along with co-defendant Jack Pedlow, 19, from Causeway Meadows in Lisburn on the night of the incident.

Alameen drove the car as it circled the streets while the other two got out to launch the attacks, it was alleged in court.

All three assailants were said to have attempted to disguise their faces.

But one of the victims claimed Chitowo, known to him as ‘MJ’, brandished the hockey stick while Pedlow was allegedly armed with a knife.

The assailants got back into the car and drove off after inflicting the injuries.

Chitowo and Alameen were stopped by police in the suspected vehicle 20 minutes later.

Blood-stained clothing and a ski mask was located in the car, according to the prosecution.

With part of the assault captured on dashcam footage, Crown counsel submitted that Chitowo could be identified by his gait, skin colour and a hoodie he was wearing when arrested.

The court also heard one of the victims told police he believed that he was targeted over a drug-related debt.

Chitowo and Pedlow allegedly used his house in the past as a drop off point for deliveries of illicit supplies.

But he received threats after being informed that he owed them £500 because a previous order made to that address was light in weight, it was claimed.

Detectives have also seized £23,000 in cash from Alameen’s home and another £2,000 from Chitowo’s property.

The defendants deny any involvement in the attack or relationship with the victims.

During police interviews Chitowo said he was travelling in the car to see a girlfriend, but declined to provide her name.

Ruling on the bail applications, Mr Justice O’Hara highlighted the age of the defendants and their family situations.

He ordered both Chitowo and Alameen to abide by curfews, report to police and prohibited any contact with each other or the victims.

The judge also imposed an exclusion zone to keep them out of the city of Lisburn.