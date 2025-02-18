Two taken to hospital after front door of Warrenpoint home set alight

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after the front door of their Co Down home was set alight, police say.

The incident happened in the Forth Avenue area of Warrenpoint in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It is believed that an accelerant was poured through the front door before being set alight.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to the report just before 3.20am.

“At this stage, we believe an accelerant was poured at the front door of the property before being set alight. Damage was caused to the door and the inside of the property.

“A man and a woman, who were inside the property at the time were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Thankfully, there have been no reports of any serious injuries at this stage,” they added.

Police enquiries are ongoing and they are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them.