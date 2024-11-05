Northern Ireland

Two people taken to hospital after Enniskillen school evacuated

Emergency services attended the scene following a report of a ‘smell in the building’

St Michael's College in Enniskillen
By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

Two people have been taken to hospital after a grammar school in Co Fermanagh was evacuated following a report of a “smell in the building”.

Emergency services were called to St Michael’s College in Enniskillen this morning after the initial concern was raised.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed two people have been taken to hospital.

An NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS dispatched two emergency ambulances, a hazardous area response team and a paramedic to the incident.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.”

The school made parents and guardians aware of the situation on social media reassuring parents that ‘all pupils are present and well’ having been evacuated from their classrooms ‘as a precaution’.

“Emergency services are checking the building. You will receive an update within the hour. Just to reiterate all pupils are safe and well,” they added.

This afternoon they confirmed that the incident has now ended.

“There are no concerns. Northern Ireland Fire Service has approved the building for reopening,” they said.

“All pupils are returning to class.”