Two people taken to hospital after Enniskillen school evacuated

Two people have been taken to hospital after a grammar school in Co Fermanagh was evacuated following a report of a “smell in the building”.

Emergency services were called to St Michael’s College in Enniskillen this morning after the initial concern was raised.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed two people have been taken to hospital.

An NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS dispatched two emergency ambulances, a hazardous area response team and a paramedic to the incident.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.”

The school made parents and guardians aware of the situation on social media reassuring parents that ‘all pupils are present and well’ having been evacuated from their classrooms ‘as a precaution’.

Part 1



Parents Guardians



Firstly all pupils are present and well having been evacuated to the central meeting point. A concern was raised regarding a smell in the building. — St Michael's College (@St_Michaels_Ekn) November 5, 2024

“Emergency services are checking the building. You will receive an update within the hour. Just to reiterate all pupils are safe and well,” they added.

This afternoon they confirmed that the incident has now ended.

“There are no concerns. Northern Ireland Fire Service has approved the building for reopening,” they said.

“All pupils are returning to class.”