Two men hospitalised with facial injuries after Belfast city centre assault

Police are appealing for any witnesses after the incident.

Two men in their 20s were hospitalised with facial injuries after being assaulted by two other men in Belfast city centre on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3.40am in the Cornmarket area of the city, when the victims were assaulted by two other men who were unknown to them.

“The two victims required hospital treatment after they sustained facial injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“The suspects are white men in their 20s, both with medium builds and around six foot tall.

“One of the suspects was wearing a black-buttoned top and dark shoes, has short dark hair and a dark beard.

“The other suspect was wearing a light-coloured, two-toned coat with black jeans, black trainers and also has short dark hair.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 01/12/24.