Two men charged with collecting information for terrorists

The men were arrested in the Belfast, Enniskillen and Aughnacloy areas on Tuesday

Two men will appear in court on Thursday charged with collecting information likely to be of use to terrorists.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the men, aged 43 and 49, were charged after investigations by the Terrorism Investigation Unit into the activities of the New IRA.

They are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 44-year-old man has been released following questioning, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

