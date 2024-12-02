Two men charged following Belfast nightclub brawl

Two men have been charged following a disturbance in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men have been charged following a disturbance which took place in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police had described the scenes in the area as a ‘melee’ after a fight inside a nightclub involving around 50 people spilled out onto the street.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with four counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Another man, aged 23, has been charged with possession of a Class B drug, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 23, with charges to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.