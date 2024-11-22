Two-hour search involving two coastguard crews and RNLI lifeboat after abandoned kayak found in Bangor

A two-hour search was launched after an abandoned inflatable kayak was found along the Stricklands Glen shoreline in Bangor (Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team)

Crews from two coastguard stations as well as an RNLI lifeboat were involved in a two-hour search off the coast of Bangor on Thursday night after an abandoned inflatable kayak and paddles were found.

The search was launched after the coastguard received reports of an abandoned kayak on the shoreline in the Stricklands Glen area of the town at around 6.50pm on Thursday evening.

Members of the Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team attended the area, where they found the kayak alongside paddles and a plastic bag.

A coastguard rescue team from Portaferry was also called to the scene and a ‘thorough search’ of the area was conducted ‘with nothing found’, according to a coastguard spokesperson.

The crews were assisted in their search by a team of volunteers from Bangor RNLI.

“The volunteer crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 7.19pm and conducted a search between Stricklands Glen and Helen’s Bay for two hours before they were stood down,” a spokesperson from RNLI said.

Bangor Coastguard is appealing for information following the incident.

“If this is your kayak or you know the owner we would like to hear from them to confirm they are safe and well,” they said in a post online.

“Please remember to dispose of faulty or damaged equipment correctly as this can prevent unnecessary response from the emergency services.

They added that anyone with information should contact the Coastguard on 999 or message the Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook page.