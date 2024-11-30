Two helped from flat by fire crew after Co Antrim arson attack

Two people had to be helped by firefighters from a flat in Antrim following an arson attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Flammable liquid was poured through on the front door of a flat in Mallusk Gardens and set alight around 4am.

Two people who were inside were removed by the Fire Service but thankfully were not harmed, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Officers are trying to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing to anyone with information to contact 101, reference 210 30/11/24.