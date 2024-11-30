Northern Ireland

Two helped from flat by fire crew after Co Antrim arson attack

Liquid poured on front door and set alight in early Saturday morning attack

Two people had to be helped by firefighters from a flat in Antrim following an arson attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Flammable liquid was poured through on the front door of a flat in Mallusk Gardens and set alight around 4am.

Two people who were inside were removed by the Fire Service but thankfully were not harmed, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Officers are trying to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing to anyone with information to contact 101, reference 210 30/11/24.