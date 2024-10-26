Two dead after crash between car and lorry in Co Antrim

Two men have sadly died after a crash in Ballymoney

Two people have been killed after a serious road crash between a car and a lorry in Co Antrim on Friday.

On Saturday morning the PSNI confirmed two men, aged 75 and 82, died after the crash on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were the driver and passenger of the car involved in the collision.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 1.10pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney.

“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”