Two cars set alight in Newtownards arson attacks

Damage was caused to two vehicles in the Movilla Mews area of Newtownards.

Two people have been arrested by the PSNI after a report of two vehicles being set alight in Newtownards on Saturday.

Damage was caused to the wheels and arches of the two vehicles in the Movilla Mews area of the town at around 10.30pm.

It was reported to police a short time later that a male had attempted to set fire to a third vehicle parked in the Abbot Court area.

Police say the man was approached by a resident in the area and then made off on foot.

“Following further enquiries, a 37 year old man and a 39 year old woman were arrested on suspicion of related offences. Both are currently in police custody at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1893 26/10/24.”