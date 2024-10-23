Two arrested after PSNI pursuit of stolen car driving in excess of 100mph

The PSNI brought the vehicle to a safe controlled stop using vehicle tactics

Two men have been arrested after a police pursuit of a stolen car in west Belfast.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Donegal Pass area of the city on Tuesday evening.

It was later involved in a pursuit with police and ‘driven dangerously’ on the Falls Road, Westlink and M1 at speeds of more than 100mph.

The vehicle was also reported driving dangerously in the Botanic area of Belfast earlier in the evening.

An NI Road Policing and Safety spokesperson said: “Road policing interceptors from Sprucefield brought this vehicle to a safe controlled stop using vehicle tactics after it was reported stolen from the Donegal Pass area of Belfast earlier on Tuesday evening.

“Prior to being stopped the vehicle was involved in a pursuit with police and was driven dangerously along the Falls Road, Westlink and M1 at speeds in excess of 100 mph with zero regard for other road users.

“Two males aged 22 and 20 years old have been arrested for a number of offences including Aggravated TADA, Dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, no licence, no insurance, driving whilst unfit and possession of Class C drugs.

“These males are now assisting police with their enquiries.”

Officers have appealed to witnesses or people with dashcam footage to contact them.