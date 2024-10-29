Two arrested after man injured in Ballymena

Police are investigating a report of an assault in Ballymena's Orkney Drive area on Tuesday morning.

Two people have been arrested after a man was injured in a reported assault in Ballymena.

The man reported he had been attacked at a property in the Orkney Drive area of the Co Antrim town at around 6.15am on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man sustained injuries to his face, abdomen and leg, which are not thought to be serious.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including false imprisonment, non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of fireworks.

Both men remained in custody on Tuesday evening.

The spokesperson added: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 174 of 29/10/24.”