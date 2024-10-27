‘Trick or treat’ image branded ‘sickening’ ahead Greysteel atrocity anniversary

An 'trick or treat' image apparently gloating over the murder of eight people in Greysteel, Co Derry, at Halloween in 1993

A social media image posted by a political group linked to the UDA has been branded “sickening” after it apparently gloated over the murder of eight people - including two Protestants - during a gun attack more than 30 years ago.

UDA/UFF killers shouted “trick or treat” before spraying the packed Rising Sun Bar in Greysteel with gunfire, killing six Catholics and two Protestants, on Halloween night 1993.

A Facebook page operated by the Ulster Political Research Group, which is linked to the UDA, has now published a Halloween image that includes the words “trick or treat” - believed to be a reference to the atrocity.

The pumpkin graphic also includes the message “stay safe at Halloween” and exploding fireworks in the background.

The Rising Sun bar in Greysteel

The page, which is headed “South-Londonderry-Tyrone UPRG”, is understood to have updated its profile picture with the offensive image over the weekend and just days before the 31st anniversary of the Greysteel atrocity.

The social media page is also littered with UDA/UFF imagery.

Last week another message was posted thanking the “previous administrators for all their hard work and dedication towards the Ulster Political Research Group” along with the words “and so a new start begins”.

A "trick or treat" profile picture is being used on a UPRG Facebook page

East Derry SDLP assembly member Cara Hunter slammed the hurtful social media image.

“For a group with links to the UDA to make a post like this days before the anniversary of the Greysteel Massacre is absolutely sickening,” she said.

“It shows a total disregard for victims and their families and will further compound the hurt they feel at what is always a very difficult time of year for people in Greysteel.

“The strength and dignity of the families stands in stark contrast to those behind this hateful post.”

The Greysteel attack was carried out just days after nine people, including an IRA member, were killed in an explosion at a fish shop on the Shankill Road in west Belfast.

Torrens Knight

Four loyalists, Torrens Knight, Jeffrey Deeney, Stephen Irwin, who shouted the words “trick or treat”, and Brian McNeill were later convicted for their part in the Greysteel mass murder.

Knight was also jailed for involvement in the Castlerock attack seven months earlier which claimed the lives of four Catholic workmen, including IRA member James Kelly.

In its 2022 Operation Greenwich report the Police Ombudsman said there was evidence of “collusive behaviour” by some police officers in the murder of 19 people and attempted murder of two others in counties Antrim and Derry between 1989 and 1993.

The 11 attacks examined by the ombudsman included the Greysteel massacre.

Those who died as a result of the attack were: Karen Thompson (19) and her boyfriend, Stephen Mullan (20); Joseph McDermott (60); Moira Duddy (59); John Moyne (50); John Burns (54), Victor Montgomery (76) and the oldest victim, James Moore (81).

Seven people died at the scene, while Mr Montgomery died some months later.