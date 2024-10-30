A WEST Belfast boxer who died on Wednesday has been described as a “gentleman” following his sudden death.

Super heavyweight Frankie Carrothers (33) was well-known within the boxing community and also worked as a taxi driver.

He had previously fought for Clonard, Gleann and St John Bosco’s amateur boxing clubs.

Originally from the Grosvenor Road, he was also a taxi man in the area.

Boxing clubs where Frankie had been a member paid tribute to a man described as a “true character”.

Professional boxer Padraig McRory described Frankie’s death as “horrible news”.

In a social media post, Clonard Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) said: “A sad day for the club as former boxer Frankie Carrothers has passed away this morning.

“Frankie was a real gentleman and will be sadly missed by everyone.”

St Paul’s Antrim ABC said: “We here at St Paul’s Boxing Club Belfast are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Frankie Carrothers, a true character in Irish boxing. Frankie’s presence, passion, and contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The St John Bosco boxer previously opened up about battles with meningitis in 2007 and Covid 19 which left him fighting for his life in intensive care.

In 2020, he ended the eight-year hiatus he had taken from boxing, going on to fight in the super-heavyweight semi-final of the Ulster Elite Championships that February.

Speaking to The Irish News ahead of the fight the popular boxer remarked about his infamous fight name - Frankie ‘Bring Your Brothers’ Carrothers.

“I’ve big Paul McCullagh to thank for that one,” he said. “He put me down as that for a fight night and it stuck.

“Before I got sick I had actually boxed for Clonard, but then I was out for a long time after. I was 20 or 21 by the time I came back, and that was because of Gerard McCafferty at St John Bosco... that’s why that club means everything to me.”

A funeral notice described him as the beloved son of Tommy and Mary and a loving brother to Michael and Kevin with funeral arrangements to follow.