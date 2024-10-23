Tributes paid to well respected Belfast solicitor who had “great social conscience”

Tributes have been paid to Belfast solicitor Patrick Donnelly after his passing

Warm tributes have been paid to a well respected Belfast solicitor who has passed away.

Patrick (Paddy) Donnelly was a founding partner of law firm Donnelly and Wall when it was established in 1967. Mr Donnelly died peacefully at home aged 85 on Thursday 17 October

Denis Moloney, a close friend and partner at Donnelly & Wall, said Patrick had a significant influence on his life and career, and those of many others who knew him.

“I want to express my deepest sympathy on behalf of Donnelly and Wall to the family of Patrick, someone who was a professional colleague but a friend to all of us as well,” Mr Moloney said.

“For many happy years I had the privilege to work alongside a distinguished solicitor, but also a friend who gave me great encouragement to appear for many people who needed legal help.

“He was a distinguished golfer and had a great social conscience in that he worked with many charitable organisations.

“He loved the arts, literature, poetry and all that went with that and was for many years a member of the Arts Council in Northern Ireland.

“His death has left a void personally and professionally, but he will always be remembered as someone who had great colour, a great sense of humour and a sense of justice who provided a helping hand to many people on the margins of society.”

The Law Society of Northern Ireland said Patrick had devoted his life to support others both inside and outside the courtroom.

“Paddy was admitted to the Roll in 1965 after qualifying in Edwards and Co. He was one of the founding members of Donnelly & Wall in 1967 before retiring from practice in 2002.

“Throughout his life he was always a supporter of the arts and served for a number of years on the Arts Council. In his retirement Paddy devoted his time to assisting others in the parish of St Colmcille’s, Ballyhackamore and supported a number of charities including St Vincent de Paul and SOS.

In his spare time he played golf at an elite level, representing Malone, and remained a member of Royal Belfast and Portmarnock.

Patrick is survived by his wife Anna and four children Ronan, Aisling, Killian, Dervla, with his funeral service to take place on Thursday 24 October at St Colmcille’s Church, Ballyhackamore.