Tributes paid to respected former northern editor of RTÉ

Tributes have been paid to respected RTÉ journalist and broadcaster David Davin-Power after his death at the age of 72.

Mr Davin-Power served as the northern editor of the public broadcaster during the 1990s and was in post at the time of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

He later worked as a senior political correspondent at RTÉ before his retirement in 2017.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was among those who paid tribute to Mr Davin-Power on Thursday, who he said was a “trusted name who was welcomed into homes across the country throughout his long career”.

“He was one of the first presenters of Morning Ireland, an accomplished northern editor of RTÉ at a key moment in history, a political correspondent who knew the Dáil inside-out, and in recent years, a witty and insightful columnist,” the taoiseach said.

“David was always a consummate professional, a thorough journalist, and a gentleman.

“He was a storyteller who was generous with his time, he was an interesting person who was interested in other people, and he was kind to those around him.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Mr Davin-Power’s contribution to journalism was “immense”.

“His was a life dedicated to public service broadcasting, from his time as RTE’s northern editor covering the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement, to his many years spent in Leinster House as political correspondent.”

Kevin Bakhurst, Director General, RTÉ added: “DDP possessed one of the most incisive political brains at RTÉ and indeed in Ireland.

“For many years, he was familiar to audiences, colleagues and politicians as insightful, eloquent and scrupulously fair. Off-screen, he was also funny, a great storyteller and was hugely loyal to colleagues, friends and to RTÉ itself.”