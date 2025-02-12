Tributes paid to Co Antrim black belt martial artist following death

Co Antrim martial artist Graeme Mitchell, who died on Monday. PICTURE: DEFIANT MARTIAL ARTS/FACEBOOK

A leading Co Antrim martial artist will be remembered as a “pillar to our community” following his sudden death.

Graeme Mitchell, from the Newtownabbey area, died on Monday from what is understood to have been a cardiac issue.

Aged in his late 40s, the father-of-two had earned a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and was a trainer with the Defiant Martial Arts Academy in Newtownabbey.

He had trained in the tough grappling-based martial art for around a decade.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the Defiant club said: “Today, we mourn the loss of a truly good man.

“Graeme Mitchell was a pillar to our community - a kind soul who touched countless lives.

“His infectious sense of humour and charismatic spirit made him a joy to be around, both on and off the mats. We were privileged to know him, to share in his laughter, and to train alongside him.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

The post added: “You will be sorely missed, but forever remembered and forever in our hearts.”

His partner, Niamh Cullen, wrote in a post on Tuesday: “Yesterday my dearest beloved Graeme was taken from us to soon.

“I have no words to explain this pain and desperate sadness.”

She added: “My heart will always be his.”

Among those to pay tribute was martial artist Aodhán Devlin, who said in a post: “Graeme was a great guy, a true gentleman and a credit to the club and the sport.”

A death notice describes Graeme as the “devoted partner of Niamh, much loved dad and stepdad of Oliver and Leon, beloved son of Audrey and Trevor and a loving brother of Alison and Ross.”

A memorial service will take place next Wednesday at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium.